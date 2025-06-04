Following his loss to Ethan Page on the May 27 episode of WWE NXT, WWE has released a medical update on Ricky Saints.

During the North American Championship match, Saints sustained an injury after taking a Twisted Grin from Page, which caused his throat to collide with the crossbar of a steel chair. On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, it was revealed that Saints suffered a laryngeal contusion as a result of the impact.

A CT scan image was shown during the broadcast, and officials noted that further updates on Saints’ condition will be provided as they become available.

Conclusión: Ricky Saints es un mutante pic.twitter.com/4tiLI7GwTd — Biscocho (@Gen0ma) June 4, 2025

Jed I. Goodman is reporting that the May 30 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network drew 1,383,000 viewers, matching the viewership total from the previous Friday’s broadcast.

The show earned a 0.34 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, a slight increase from the 0.33 rating it received on May 9.

Trick Williams remains the TNA World Champion after successfully defending the title on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Williams defeated Mike Santana in singles action, thanks to a timely assist from fellow TNA faction members AJ Francis and KC Navarro of First Class. With the referee distracted, Francis and Navarro ambushed Santana at ringside, culminating in a chokeslam through the announce table. Williams capitalized by rolling Santana back into the ring and landing the Trick Shot for the win.

This was Williams’ first title defense since capturing the TNA World Championship at NXT Battleground. His reign now stands at 10 days.

Who wants it more?!?@Santana_Proud is putting it all on the line to take home the @ThisIsTNA World Championship! 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UAtXAC379F — WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2025

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT World Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Jasper Troy

* NXT North American championship Match: Sean Legacy vs. Ethan Page OR Laredo Kid OR Je’Von Evans OR Dragon Lee

* Niko Vance & Shawn Spears vs. TBA

* Tony D’Angelo & Luca Crusifino vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe