A recent report has shed light on Lola Vice’s WWE future. After impressing during her tryout, she originally signed a three-year deal with the company in the summer of 2022.

Pwinsider is reporting that Vice’s initial contract was set to expire this summer, but WWE has already secured a new agreement with her ahead of time. Details about the length of the new deal have yet to be disclosed.

During a recent episode of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Paul Heyman shared his thoughts on John Cena’s heel turn, expressing his enthusiasm for Cena’s darker character shift, the crowd’s reaction, and other related topics.

Cena made his heel debut earlier this year at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, where he aligned himself with The Rock and Travis Scott. He then went on to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, capturing his record-breaking 17th World Title.

However, the Last Real Champion returned to a babyface role this past Friday on WWE SmackDown and subsequently lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to The American Nightmare at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night Two).

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how the audience responded to John Cena as a heel: “It opened my eyes to the fact that this is an audience that is here to see stars and performances. As much as they are rooted in the storylines, they are there to appreciate the twisted performance art known as professional wrestling in WWE. And here’s how I knew: the moment [mimics Cena’s entrance theme] and John Cena comes out, that place went nuts. [But when he got in the ring] Boo him out of the building as a heel. And the moment they saw the red light go off and knew the show was over, and he’s standing there in the ring, they all gave him a standing ovation because it’s his last time as an in-ring performer in that city. And they’re all chanting, ‘Thank you, Cena.’ So the audience knew their role. And that’s fascinating to watch.”

On why he is happy to have seen the Cena heel turn even if it didn’t work as expected: “It was just fascinating to watch. I’m glad he got to do it, too, because I hate ‘what ifs.’ What if John Cena had ever turned heel? Oh man, we’ll never know. Well, now we know. Now we know what would have happened. The ‘what ifs’ I like are for the future; I can’t stand them for the past. And that would have been a ‘what if’ that we all would have asked. And I thought he delivered. I thought he took it as far as he could possibly take it. He even took it places I didn’t think he was going to. And he put his heart, his soul, and his passion into it. And it was a risk for him to do that.”

On a recent episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about the upcoming WWE-ESPN agreement, scheduled to start in 2026.

As previously reported by eWn, ESPN has obtained the rights to WWE’s pay-per-view events through a new five-year contract, with all programming set to stream exclusively on the new ESPN DTC app beginning in 2026.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the WWE-ESPN deal: “Of course, been following it. You know, like everybody else is hearing about it, reading about it through social media and coverage. I think it’s just overwhelming. The pace of WWE’s growth and their reach is just continuing to expand in such an amazing way over such a short period of time. Now if you just step back and you look at the WWE footprint — globally, of course, Netflix. In terms of cable? I mean, ESPN, the reach is just incredible. I mean, Nick Khan is, it might have been one of the best assets WWE ever acquired. Nick Khan is just an amazing individual.”

On the deal expanding WWE’s fanbase: “I was a little confused on the pricing situation and what was available and not. And still a little cloudy, but I haven’t really had time to dig into it and read as much as I should to comment on it. But if indeed the WWE PLEs are going to be available to current ESPN subscribers without additional costs, it’s almost hard to comprehend. Look at the pay-per-view model. And keep in mind, before the OTT, the over-the-top network, before the streaming platforms, pay-per-view when things are going great was roughly 25% of the revenues of WWE. It certainly was at WCW. And when you think how much that part of the business has changed, it’s really no longer a revenue stream because of the way the PLEs have migrated to the streaming platforms and now at ESPN. It’s absolutely amazing to me, from a business perspective, just the evolution of that massive part of the overall WWE revenue stream.

“And what you touched on briefly is reach into the mainstream. We’ve been talking — I’ve been talking at least — about how impressed I am at how mainstream WWE has become over the last several years, and this just pushes it further into the mainstream. And I think the exciting part of it for me as the guy who’s more interested in the business of the wrestling business than I am what goes on inside of the ring. I think this move is not only going to reach more people, but I think it’s for those holdovers, those people in the advertising industry that are still somewhat reluctant to get into the WWE business or to market towards that WWE audience? That s**t’s going to change fast. And I think what you’ll see in addition to, you know, more people having access to the product, more people watching the product. Watch for advertising rates to increase. Watch what happens, read what happens to their advertising revenues when they file their SEC quarterlies. I would imagine revenues are — on the ad side, revenue sponsorship is going to jump significantly. It’s just my guess. Without doing a deep dive, that’s going to be the big advantage in this new strategy.”