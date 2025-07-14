Becky Lynch successfully retained her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at WWE Evolution 2, overcoming both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in the opening match of Sunday’s event. “The Man” capitalized on a key moment, slipping in just as Bayley was pinning Valkyria following a Rose Plant and rolling Bayley up for the victory.

With the win, Lynch’s title reign now stands at 36 days, having captured the championship from Valkyria at Money in the Bank on June 7th.

LET’S GO! WWE Evolution is kicking off with the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match and these three are wasting no time 👊 pic.twitter.com/xHXTqbsnAI — WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2025

Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Championship at WWE Evolution after Blake Monroe turned on Jordynne Grace. Jayne pinned Grace at Sunday’s PPV after Monroe cracked Grace in the back with the title belt, allowing Jayne to pick up the win.

While there was some question from the announcers whether the belt shot was intended for Jayne or Grace, Monroe answered that question when she walked into the ring, gave Jayne the title and walked away with a smile which left Grace seething.

Jayne’s title reign is now up to 47 days, having won it from Stephanie Vaquer on the May 27th episode of WWE NXT.

What are you doing, Fatal Influence?! 😡 pic.twitter.com/L92QlQ3nuA — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2025

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are still your WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, holding onto the titles at Evolution. The two defeated Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Kairi Sane, and Sol Ruca & Zaria to retain their titles at Sunday’s PPV.

The finish came when Zaria went to spear Bliss but Flair made the save by spearing Bliss out of the way. Perez then hit Flair with Pop Rocks and Bliss was thrown over the top by Rodriguez, who hit Ruca with a Tehana Bomb for the pinfall.

Perez and Rodriguez’s title reign is now at 14 days for Perez and 83 days for Rodriguez. Perez took Liv Morgan’s place in the team due to Morgan’s injury.

Tiffany Stratton successfully retained the WWE Women’s Championship at Evolution by defeating Trish Stratus. Stratton secured the victory over the WWE Hall of Famer on Sunday night, finishing the match with her signature moonsault.

Following the bout, Stratus received a standing ovation from the crowd before exiting the ring.

Stratton’s reign now stands at 192 days, having captured the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax during the January 3rd episode of SmackDown.

It is still TIFFY TIME! @tiffstrattonwwe successfully defends the WWE Women’s Championship ✨ pic.twitter.com/J0p8TFPsna — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2025

You can check out the “Top 10 Moments” from last night’s episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event below:

The official ‘WWE Vault’ YouTube channel released the full documentary of DDP: Positively Living, which you can view below:

“See how Diamond Dallas Page went from club manager to World Champion to yoga guru to WWE Hall of Famer in this in-depth look at his legendary life and career.”

WWE has released the full CM Punk vs. Jeff Hardy World Heavyweight Title TLC Match from SummerSlam 2009, as you can see below:

George Kittle brought some WWE flair to the golf course on Sunday, delivering a dose of “sweet chin music” to The Miz during a light-hearted moment at the American Century Championship.

The moment came after a brief exchange between the two, when The Miz gave Kittle a shove and strutted away, playing to the crowd as he prepared to take his next shot. But when he turned around, he was met with Kittle’s boot — complete with a DX-style crotch chop for emphasis.

While it may have looked more like a big boot than Shawn Michaels’ iconic finisher — especially with Kittle rocking gold shoes and golf pants — it still got a pop from the crowd.

Kittle and Miz were among the many celebrities teeing off at the annual golf tournament. The event was ultimately won by retired NHL forward Joe Pavelski. Miz finished 85th out of 90 players, with Kittle just ahead at 81st.