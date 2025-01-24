Cora Jade made an appearance on this week’s episode of TNA IMPACT! on AXS to cost Masha Slamovich & Spitfire their match against Rosemary and the House of Elegance.

During Thursday night’s live show, Jade distracted Slamovich with a picture of her with a red X over it. This led to Rosemary and House of Elegance picking up the “W.”

After quitting TNA Wrestling after his loss to Mike Santana at the Genesis 2025 pay-per-view event, Josh Alexander made an appearance on this week’s show to explain why he decided to quit the company.

Alexander revealed that while he has had more good times than bad in TNA, it was time to make his dreams come true.

Alexander went on to praise Sinner and Saint, but the two weren’t having it and said he couldn’t quit. They then attacked him. Eric Young made the save and a tag-team match has been set up for next week’s show.

Steph De Lander made her return on this week’s episode of TNA IMPACT! on AXS TV.

In a promo segment, De Lander revealed that she was the person behind the recent “23” vignettes that have been airing since late last year. She also revealed that she’s the new TNA Digital Media Champion after she took it from PCO in their divorce.

De Lander’s new boyfriend, Mance Warner, then came out to attack Sami Callihan.

Also on this week’s episode of TNA IMPACT! on AXS TV, Nathan Frazer & Axiom defeated The Rascalz to retain their NXT Tag Team Championships.

Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont all interfered in the match.

WWE NXT-TNA Wrestling liaison Arianna Grace was on commentary during the match.

Mustafa Ali made his return to TNA Wrestling on this week’s episode of IMPACT!.

Ali came out to interrupt Mike Santana to announce that he’s officially signed a deal with TNA Wrestling. He will soon be launching a campaign to become the next TNA World Champion.