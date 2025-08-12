When WWE made room for Joe Hendry at WrestleMania this year, it took away an opportunity on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” for a top WWE NXT Superstar.

During a recent appearance on the Going Ringside podcast, TNA World Champion and top WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams revealed he missed out on his opportunity to appear at WrestleMania 41 due to Joe Hendry getting the spot instead.

“I mean good for him but I’m gonna tell you what’s real. That was my spot he took,” Williams stated when talking about Joe Hendry getting the opportunity to face Randy Orton in a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41.

Williams was then asked if he had the spot against “The Viper” on “The Show of Shows,” does he think he would have lasted longer than Hendry did?

“Here’s the thing,” Williams began in response. “Me and Randy got a lot more in common. We’re elite specimens. I mean we look good. We look like money. Joe Hendry is a believer. He ain’t no do’er, he just believes he can do it. There’s a big difference between the two.”

The TNA World Champion continued, “So when you put Joe Hendry in a big moment like that against Randy Orton, that’s what’s gonna happen. Put Trick Williams in that same moment. Watch two stallions go at it, two lions, two alpha males. Let’s talk about it.”

