WWE NXT Superstar Solo Sikoa is currently out of action with an injury.

Tonight’s Heatwave go-home edition of NXT 2.0 featured a backstage segment where Sikoa was being tended to in the trainer’s room. He was informed that he suffered a sprained PCL during last week’s Falls Count Anywhere win over Von Wagner. Solo asked what the injury means, and he was told that the knee is not torn or broken, but it is sprained.

The trainer then told Sikoa that he will be on the shelf for 4-6 weeks, which didn’t sit well with NXT’s Street Champ of The Island.

Solo tweeted after last week’s win over Wagner and wrote, “I’m good.Banged up from lastnight but i’m good. On to the next.”

Solo then tweeted after tonight’s segment and wrote, “I’ll be back..This knee injury ain’t nothing!”

The segment included a moment where Cameron Grimes congratulated Sikoa on last week’s win. Sikoa thanked him and said the words meant a lot because Grimes has the respect of the locker room. Sikoa then said he will keep his eye on NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes so he can continue working for the title for people like Grimes. Grimes then exited the trainer’s room a bit dejected over what Sikoa had to say.

The feud between Grimes and The Schism later continued as Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid confronted Grimes as he was leaving the building. After Javier Bernal mocked Grimes for leaving, a security guard prevented Grimes from going after Bernal. Gacy then asked Grimes where he was going, and Grimes responded that he was going home. Gacy then asked Grimes who he was going to, a reference to how Grimes has no one at home waiting for him. Grimes didn’t answer and then just exited the building.

There’s no word yet on if Sikoa is legitimately injured. Wagner did not appear on tonight’s show. A main roster call-up has been rumored for both Sikoa and Wagner, but there’s also no word yet on if this is currently planned for either man.

