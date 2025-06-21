WWE NXT General Manager Ava has issued an update regarding next week’s episode of NXT, announcing a significant change to a previously scheduled title bout.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Ava revealed that Noam Dar has suffered an injury and will no longer be able to compete as planned. As a result, Dar will be forced to relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup trophy ahead of Tuesday night’s show.

“Due to injury, Noam Dar will not be able to compete this Tuesday and will have to relinquish the NXT Heritage Cup Championship,” Ava stated. “This Tuesday, Stacks will compete in a match to crown a new Heritage Cup Champion against an opponent to be named.”

Dar had been scheduled to defend the cup against Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, but with his injury, a new opponent will step in to battle Stacks for the vacant prize.