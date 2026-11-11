Mason Rook has returned to WWE NXT, and he wasted little time making his presence felt.

On the November 10 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, the show kicked off with CM Punk’s entrance music, although it was NXT Champion Grayson Waller who emerged instead.

Waller was celebrating his victory over Punk from the November 4 episode, where he retained the NXT Championship following a distraction from Kevin Owens. Despite mocking Punk, Waller acknowledged that the former WWE Champion would go down as one of the all-time greats before pointing out that he had beaten him.

With Punk seemingly behind him, Waller turned his attention toward finding his next challenger.

Shiloh Hill answered the call, confronting the champion and delivering some heated words about his recent actions. Waller, however, dismissed Hill as someone who wasn’t ready for an opportunity at the NXT Championship.

Things took an unexpected turn as Waller attempted to leave.

The returning Mason Rook suddenly ambushed the NXT Champion, making an immediate statement in his first appearance since being sidelined in late September.

Rook had previously been scheduled to challenge Waller for the NXT Championship before being removed from in-ring competition.

His surprise attack on Tuesday night appears to have put him right back into the championship picture, with unfinished business between the two now back in play.