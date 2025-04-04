The main event for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view is set.

During the Thursday, April 3, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+, the main event for the TNA Rebellion 2025 pay-per-view was officially announced.

After being teased all show long, it was revealed during the main event segment on the show that the Call Your Shot Gauntlet trophy owner, Frankie Kazarian, will be calling his shot for a title opportunity at the April 27 PPV event in Los Angeles, California.

While it appeared that this meant a Joe Hendry vs. Frankie Kazarian showdown for the TNA title in the 4/27 main event, things were only getting started.

WWE NXT Superstar Ethan Page made his way out to his former longtime stomping grounds in TNA. He settled inside the squared circle and unveiled that after speaking with TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, he too is challenging for the TNA World Championship on April 27.

It was then made official — Joe Hendry vs. Ethan Page vs. Frankie Kazrian will take place in a three-way match for the TNA World Championship at TNA Rebellion 2025.

TNA Rebellion 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 27 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA.

