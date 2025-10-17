A top NXT duo are headed to “The Land of the Rising Sun” for a special event being presented by the Pro Wrestling NOAH promotion in late-October.

NXT tag team standouts Hank Walker and Tank Ledger are gearing up for their first-ever trip to Japan, as the duo is set to debut for Pro Wrestling NOAH later this month.

The powerhouse tandem will appear at NOAH’s “Sunny Voyage 2025” event on October 26, taking place at the Hodogaya Public Hall in Kanagawa. Their opponents for the night will be high-flying brothers Dragon Bane and Alpha Wolf, in what’s expected to be an explosive cross-promotional encounter.

The event will air live on Wrestle Universe.

Hank & Tank have been featured as a babyface tag team in NXT since 2023, both bringing athletic credentials from their college football backgrounds. Earlier this year, they enjoyed a four-month reign as NXT Tag Team Champions, further solidifying their chemistry as one of NXT’s most promising homegrown duos.

This appearance continues the ongoing working relationship between WWE and Pro Wrestling NOAH, which has provided NXT talent with valuable international experience. In recent months, stars such as Charlie Dempsey, Harlem Lewis, Tavion Heights, and Josh Briggs have all competed for NOAH, while Yoshiki Inamura has made the trip in the opposite direction to work in NXT.

The October 26 Sunny Voyage card will be headlined by an eight-man tag team main event featuring KENTA, Ulka Sasaki, Tetsuya Endo & HAYATA taking on Kaito Kiyomiya, Harutoki, Alejandro & Kai Fujimura.