Top WWE Officials Reportedly Upset at Extreme Rules

There were reportedly some “production snafus” during Sunday’s match between RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view this past Sunday.
Fightful Select reports that the issues “set Kevin Dunn off” but there’s no word on exactly what all of the instances were. It was noted that Dunn was upset that cameras were catching SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley in spots where they weren’t supposed to.
It was also noted that the issues weren’t significant, but enough to get Dunn to shout at people for not protecting talent.
