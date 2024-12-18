An update has surfaced regarding the ESPN departure and WWE acquisition of Lee Fitting.

The Athletic shared an in-depth featured article at NYTimes.com on December 18 covering the situation surrounding Lee Fitting’s departure from ESPN.

The WWE Production executive was able to join the company after being let go by in ESPN in 2023, where he was previously one of the lead men in charge behind-the-scenes for the wildly popular College GameDay show.

Featured below is an excerpt from the article where an accusation is made regarding misconduct allegations leading to his ESPN departure: