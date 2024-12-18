An update has surfaced regarding the ESPN departure and WWE acquisition of Lee Fitting.
The Athletic shared an in-depth featured article at NYTimes.com on December 18 covering the situation surrounding Lee Fitting’s departure from ESPN.
The WWE Production executive was able to join the company after being let go by in ESPN in 2023, where he was previously one of the lead men in charge behind-the-scenes for the wildly popular College GameDay show.
Featured below is an excerpt from the article where an accusation is made regarding misconduct allegations leading to his ESPN departure:
In 2023, a complaint regarding Fitting was made with ESPN’s human resources department, prompting officials at ESPN to question a group of employees, including some prominent female staffers. A short time later Fitting, then 48, was done at ESPN. “It finally caught up to him,” said one of the women questioned.
Fitting, via a spokesperson, denied some of the allegations made against him while choosing not to address others. He declined to comment on the broader characterization of him as someone who mistreated women during his tenure at ESPN or why he was let go by the network.