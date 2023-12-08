Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from Providence, RIat the Amica Mutual Pavilion with the Tribute to the Troops theme. WWE has announced four matches for tonight.

Now, the company has confirmed Cody Rhodes is slated to make a special appearance on the show. Check out the card here:

CM Punk returns to SmackDown

United States Championship number one contender’s tournament first round: Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

United States Championship number one contender’s tournament first round: Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes to appear