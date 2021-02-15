A top WWE RAW storyline is currently being re-written, according to Wrestling Inc.

It was noted that the new direction for the top angle will begin during tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of RAW. The changes will likely impact a match that is scheduled for Sunday’s Chamber pay-per-view.

No other details were provided on the change. Announced for RAW as of this writing is WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on MizTV, plus a Gauntlet to determine who enters Sunday’s WWE Title Elimination Chamber last with McIntyre, Miz, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus and Randy Orton.

Below is the current card for Sunday’s pay-per-view. It should be noted that the only three RAW brand matches are the Chamber match, the RAW Women’s Title match, and the Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title.

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Stay tuned for more.

