WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were supposed to work a match against each other at Saturday’s live event in Charlotte, NC.

However, the company announced to local fans at the show they wouldn’t be appearing due to “unforeseen circumstances.” As of this writing, it’s unclear why they couldn’t make the show nor if it will prevent them from working Sunday’s show.

Banks is slated to challenge Belair for the title at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Saturday, August 21 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.