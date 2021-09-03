WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos are being advertised for an upcoming RAW episode.

The PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina has Reigns and The Usos advertised for the September 20 RAW taping. Tickets for that event are on sale now.

This RAW booking for Reigns and The Usos means that they will not be on the upcoming WWE tour of the UK. The upcoming WWE UK tour is a SmackDown tour but Drew McIntyre has been announced for all three events.

WWE announced the following matches for the three live events on the tour:

SEPTEMBER 19 IN NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND AT THE UTILITA ARENA

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis

* Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens

* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

* Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

* Intercontinental Title Match: King Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews

* Newcastle Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

SEPTEMBER 20 IN LONDON, ENGLAND AT THE O2

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis

* Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens

* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

* Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

* Intercontinental Title Match: King Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews

* London Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

SEPTEMBER 21 IN CARDIFF, WALES AT THE MOTORPOINT ARENA

Card to be announced.

SEPTEMBER 22 IN GLASGOW, SCOTLAND AT THE SSE HYDRO

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis

* Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens

* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

* Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

* Intercontinental Title Match: King Nakamura (c) vs. Apollo Crews

* Glasgow Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

The UK tour previously had dates for Sheffield and Birmingham, but they were postponed due to COVID-19 and the new dates have not been announced as of this writing.

