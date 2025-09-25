— Logan Paul last competed at WWE’s Clash in Paris pay-per-view event, where he came up short against John Cena.

On the latest episode of “WrestleVotes Radio,” it was reported that Paul is currently listed internally as a free agent, giving WWE the flexibility to feature him on both RAW and SmackDown.

Paul, who has been with WWE since 2021 under a multi-year deal, has already wrestled nine matches in 2025.

— On a recent episode of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast, Rob Van Dam opened up about missing the chance to face John Cena earlier this year.

As many fans know, RVD is currently sidelined with two broken heels.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On who he would’ve rather worked with – Bret Hart or Shawn Michaels: “I would have rather had the match with Bret. Bret — I was a little bit more on Bret’s side when it came to the ‘Bret Hart or Shawn Michaels’ side. So that would have been something. And I still am good friends with Bret. I like the guy a lot, a lot of respect for him.”

On not getting a John Cena match this year: “I was kinda looking forward to the possibilities of having a return match with Cena, because that match was just so standout-ish and the crowd was so awesome. It’d be cool to see what we could do revisiting that scenario in 2025 — or if we’re talking ’26, whatever. But you know, some scenarios did go through my head when I was thinking about trying to manifest that or see if that was even something that was realistic.

“And then when I talked to the office and they liked the idea that I was like, ‘Holy crap.’ Like, wow. What would that be like, you know? And that was before he switched heel, so then once he switched heel, would that have mattered? Because the crowd would have booed him anyway, especially if it was Philly or one of my ECW haunts, I would have been the babyface anyway. So maybe him turning heel wouldn’t have even mattered, or maybe that would have been a factor. I don’t know. But anyway, I usually don’t do fantasy matches or whatever. But since that was the most freshest on my mind, I’m going to give you that as an answer.”

— A WWE fan recently noted on Instagram that Randy Orton has been excluded from several major company milestones, including the 25th anniversaries of RAW and SmackDown, the RAW Netflix premiere, and ESPN’s WWE premiere at Wrestlepalooza.

The post stated, “Well this ain’t first time Orton being left out of a major WWE event. Raw 25th Anniversary ❌ SmackDown 25th Anniversary ❌ Raw Netflix Premiere ❌ ESPN Premiere ❌ And few more… DISRESPECT AFTER DISRESPECT.”

Orton’s wife, Kim, backed up the fan’s take, commenting, “You ain’t wrong.”

Despite his legendary status and decorated career, The Viper has not been featured in many of WWE’s high-profile celebrations as of late.