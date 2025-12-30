“El Cero Miedo!”

The masked man with no fear made a surprise return on Monday night.

During the final episode of WWE Raw of 2025 on December 29 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, fan-favorite luchador Penta made his return to television.

Formerly one-half of The Lucha Bros, Penta made his return to WWE Raw on the 12/29 show to save Rey Mysterio from a post-match attack from The Vision following his disqualification victory over Austin Theory due to interference.

If you missed the show, you can check out video footage of Penta’s surprise return via the media player embedded below.

