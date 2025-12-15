JD McDonagh has confirmed that he is dealing with an injury, though it doesn’t appear to be something that will keep him sidelined for an extended period.

The former World Tag Team Champion took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, sharing a photo that appeared to show him lying in a hospital bed while giving a double thumbs-up. McDonagh acknowledged that he’s been dealing with issues for some time, but stressed that he expects to be back sooner rather than later.

“Been working thru some stuff for the last few months, but now is the time to pump the brakes and get put back together,” McDonagh wrote.

While McDonagh did not disclose the specific nature of the injury, he also posted an additional image showing a hand in a cast, further suggesting he’s undergoing treatment or recovery.

His most recent in-ring appearance came on the November 24 episode of WWE Raw, where he was defeated by Rey Mysterio in singles action.

This isn’t the first injury setback McDonagh has faced in 2025.

Earlier this year, he missed close to three months after suffering broken ribs and a punctured lung during a match against the War Raiders on the January 27 episode of Raw.

McDonagh ultimately returned on the Raw following WrestleMania on April 21, playing a role in helping his Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio retain the Intercontinental Championship against Penta.

For now, McDonagh is on the mend.

And he insists the wait won’t be a long one.

“Won’t be long, BRB,” McDonagh’s Instagram message concluded.

