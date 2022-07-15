Big E took to Twitter this week to share a selfie with the legendary Dan Spivey.

Big E noted how he often sees the former Waylon Mercy at his local gym, but he finally got the nerve to ask for a photo.

“I bump into Dan Spivey all the time at the gym. Always makes me smile. Finally worked up the courage to ask for a pic,” Big E wrote.

After runs with WWE, JCP, WCW, AJPW, and others, Spivey was forced to retire in 1995 due to injuries.

Big E is currently out of action with a broken neck, but will be helping WWE with their SummerSlam Week tryouts in Nashville. For those who missed it, you can click here for Big E’s new comments on his broken neck, his recovery and return to the ring, and click here for his new comments on the apology gift he received from Ridge Holland, and support he’s received from wrestlers since the injury.

You can see Big E’s photos with Spivey below: