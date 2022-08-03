AJ Styles says he once pitched a WrestleMania match with WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H.

AJ has talked before about wanting to face WWE’s Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania, and even pushing WWE to make Michaels an offer one year. Now AJ has revealed in an interview with Fightful Select that he also tried to get a WrestleMania match with Triple H.

“Well, the last person I tried was Triple H. I didn’t get him,” AJ said of the potential WrestleMania match. “I don’t know who the next guy is or if there will be another one. Now we’ve got the younger talent coming up. Maybe I’m the match that they would like to have. I would like to have some good ones before I retire. Who knows? I don’t know who’s going to be next. None of us do. We’ll just have to see what happens.”

Triple H retired earlier this year and is not expected to wrestle again.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.