Vince McMahon’s WWE retirement was referenced during tonight’s RAW opening segment from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW opened with an in-ring promo featuring The Bloodline. The first reference to Vince’s retirement came when Paul Heyman was speaking. His microphone cut out and he asked for a new one, then knocked the crew member who brought him the mic by saying he must be from New Jersey, which forced a reaction from the New York crowd.

Heyman added, “We want your name written down, you’re the next one out the door!”

Austin Theory ended up interrupting The Bloodline, coming out with his Money In the Bank briefcase to taunt Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the ring, threatening to cash in at SummerSlam after the Last Man Standing match with Brock Lesnar. Reigns warned him, making a reference to how Mr. McMahon has helped Theory in the storylines as of late.

Reigns told Theory to start looking around and analyze the situation, adding that, “Your daddy’s not here anymore. This is my ring.”

The shocked crowd then chanted “daddy’s gone!” and Reigns responded, “You heard them, daddy’s gone.”

Fans also chanted “whose your daddy?” at an angry Theory as he stared Reigns down. Reigns warned that if Theory keeps messing up, The Tribal Chief will become his daddy. Reigns then declared that he owns The Garden now. He exited the ring with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, but Jey Uso smacked Theory on the back of the neck. Theory responded by dropping Jey with a briefcase shot. Theory then faced off with The Bloodline but Reigns and The Usos exited the ring as another “whose your daddy?” chant started up.

Below is a clip of Reigns’ promo to Theory, along with more footage from the opener. WWE highlighted the Reigns jab with a single Instagram post, which you can see at the end of this article.

Roman Reigns went full on menace mode 😭😭😭#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ptGNke0R3F — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) July 26, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below are links to our various reports on the McMahon – Laurinaitis situation:

FULL COVERAGE OF THE VINCE MCMAHON – JOHN LAURINAITIS ALLEGATIONS AND FALLOUT:

– What Triple H Promised to WWE Talents In Pre-RAW Backstage Meeting, More Backstage Notes

– Vince McMahon Reportedly Being Investigated By the Federal Government, Retirement Impacted By Investigations

– Vince McMahon Facing Additional Investigations?, More on Vince’s Exit from WWE

– Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s Transition to Retirement, USA’s Response to WWE Creative Change, More

– WWE Restates Financial Statements Due to Unrecorded Vince McMahon Expenses, Vince to Pay Money Back

– Triple H Named Head of WWE Creative, WWE Officially Names Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as Co-CEOs, Preliminary Q2 Earnings

– Backstage News on Brock Lesnar Working WWE SmackDown After Walking Out Earlier

– Stephanie McMahon and WWE Fans Send “Thank You” Message to Vince McMahon

– Read Vince McMahon’s Full Retirement Letter Sent to WWE Employees

– Brock Lesnar Officially Pulled from WWE SmackDown

– WWE SmackDown Backstage Mood, Rumor on Another Departure, Meeting Held After Vince McMahon’s Retirement Announcement, More

– Tony Khan Jokingly Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Retirement: “I’m Grateful To Now Be The Longest-Tenured CEO In Pro Wrestling”

– WWE to Replace Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam?, More on Lesnar’s Reaction to Vince McMahon’s Retirement

– Backstage News on Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan’s New WWE Roles, More

– Brock Lesnar Reportedly Leaves SmackDown, Upset Over Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement

– Vince McMahon Retires from WWE

– Triple H at WWE SmackDown, Backstage Talk on Triple H’s New Role, Bruce Prichard Update, More

– WWE Announces Triple H’s New Executive Role, Triple H Comments

– More Vince McMahon Allegations To Be Revealed?, Possible Reasons Mainstream Media Didn’t Give Significant Attention to Recent WSJ Report–

– Netflix Reportedly Pulls Vince McMahon Project, Millions of Dollars Spent

– Backstage Reactions to Vince McMahon Allegations, What Vince Allegedly Shouted After WWE TV Appearance, More

– WWE Issues Internal Statement on Latest Vince McMahon Allegations

– Vince McMahon Reportedly Paid Millions of Dollars In “Hush Money” to Former Wrestler and Others

– News on Who Made the Decision to Name Stephanie McMahon as WWE’s Interim CEO & Chairwoman

– Stephanie McMahon Addresses Investigation Into Her Father During WWE HQ Meeting

– How Much Value WWE Has Lost Since Vince McMahon Scandal Broke, WWE Ratings Up Due to Buzz?

– WWE Now Facing Multiple Potential Class Action Lawsuits

– Bruce Prichard Gets More WWE Power, John Laurinaitis Update, Backstage Concern Over Latest Major Move

– Vince McMahon Makes Surprise WWE RAW Appearance to Hype Big Return

– More Details On Vince McMahon’s Mood, Backstage Atmosphere At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

– Vince McMahon Opens Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Video of the Segment

– “Weird” Atmosphere at WWE SmackDown, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Updates, Stephanie McMahon Talk, More

– Backstage Update on Vince McMahon’s SmackDown Appearance, Internal WWE Reactions to Today’s Announcement, More

– Stephanie McMahon Sends Message to WWE Staff After Today’s Huge Announcement

– Vince McMahon Announced for WWE SmackDown

– Stephanie McMahon Named Interim CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon Issues Statement on Stepping Away During Investigation

– Pat McAfee Reacts to Vince McMahon Allegations, Thinks We Will Never Get the Truth

– WWE Statement to Employees on Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Investigation, Backstage News and Talk on Vince’s Future, More

– Anonymous E-mails Lead to Investigation Into Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis Over Relationships with Ex-WWE Female Employees, WWE Issues Statement

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.