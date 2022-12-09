Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reportedly suffered the same injury during the recent War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series.

We noted before how Reigns suffered an injury to his left eardrum while taking a slap from Kevin Owens during the War Games match, which Reigns was upset over backstage. McIntyre announced this week that he was “medically disqualified” and unable to compete on tonight’s SmackDown, where he was scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. It was reported that McIntyre wanted to wrestle, but WWE officials would not allow it. The only details available then were that McIntyre was dealing with a minor injury, and that it was not expected to be a long-term situation as he was set to be back in action on the post-Christmas tour of live events.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that Reigns and McIntyre both suffered ruptured eardrums during the Survivor Series main event. While Reigns suffered the injury on the slap from Owens, it’s not clear when McIntyre was hurt.

Reigns’ situation is also described as a short-term issue, and both should be back in action soon. McIntyre is expected back for the post-Christmas shows, but Reigns is not currently booked on any of those events.

McIntyre continued to wrestle after the Survivor Series as he worked an eight-man match at the November 27 live event in Portland, Maine, teaming with The Brawling Brutes for a win over The Bloodline. Word is that McIntyre didn’t realize he was hurt that bad until he was examined after the Portland show.

On a related note, word is that Sheamus is also currently working while banged up. He will team with Butch to wrestle The Usos on tonight’s SmackDown.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.