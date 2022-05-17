WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of tonight’s RAW from Norfolk, VA.

As mentioned early during tonight’s live RAW, the original plan for the RAW main event was a Six-Pack Challenge to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The participants scheduled for the match were Banks, Naomi, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Asuka and Becky Lynch. WWE later changed the main event during a backstage segment, and now it will be Asuka vs. Lynch to determine Belair’s challenger at Hell In a Cell. It was mentioned on RAW how Banks and Naomi “left the building” so the Six-Pack Challenge couldn’t go down as planned, which led to Asuka vs. Lynch being made.

Now word from RAW is that Banks was not satisfied with creative plans associated with her night on RAW, according to Fightful Select. Banks reportedly had a meeting with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, where she voiced her displeasure, and would not budge on her stance.

While Banks wouldn’t budge on her stance, word is that McMahon was also unwilling to budge.

Furthermore, PWInsider adds that when McMahon didn’t choose to change direction on the creative plans, Banks wouldn’t back down on her issues and made the decision to leave the arena.

It was confirmed by Fightful and PWInsider that Naomi was scheduled to win the Six-Pack Challenge.

There’s no word yet on Naomi’s specific involvement, but she and Banks both left the Scope Arena in Norfolk near the start of the show.

It’s worth noting that the pre-RAW rundown sheet had no assigned producer or referee for the main event match, the Six-Pack Challenge. It was also highlighted in red, indicating a change could be happening. There were hastily produced segments planned to set up the change, but they were also reflected in the rundown sheets that were handed out before the show.

Stay tuned for more on Banks and Naomi.

