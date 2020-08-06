Top WWE Stars Reportedly Wanted to Work with FTR In WWE

FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood recently told Fightful that several people in WWE pitched to work with them when they were still with the company.

It was recently reported that Randy Orton wanted to work with the group formerly known as The Revival, which is led to their brief time together. FTR recently revealed that others who all pitched ideas to work with them include Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, The New Day, The Usos, and Shane McMahon.

Reigns specifically went to Vince McMahon and wanted to work with the group.

It was also noted that some of the pitches for FTR came with positives & negatives as they would’ve been pulled from a hot feud.

FTR credited Orton for being the only reason their “FTRKO” team lasted as long as it did. They noted that once they saw Orton’s push for them wasn’t going to work, it was the “nail in the coffin” and a final deciding factor for them to leave WWE.

