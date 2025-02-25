– After only two episodes of the new series has aired as part of the WWE Superstar Sunday block of programming on A&E, there are reports that WWE LFG has already been renewed for a new season by A&E.

– A major title change took place on WWE Raw last night, as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez dethroned Bianca Belair and Naomi to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. According to PWInsiderElite.com, this title switch had been planned for some time, with WWE positioning Morgan and Rodriguez for a significant push following the conclusion of Liv’s storyline with Rhea Ripley.

Morgan and Rodriguez are expected to receive a strong push leading into WrestleMania 41, with backstage sources reporting that WWE officials were “really happy” with the live crowd’s response and the overall execution of the match, which served as the main event for the episode.

Meanwhile, with Belair and Naomi no longer holding the tag titles, WWE is set to revisit the ongoing injury storyline involving Jade Cargill. Cargill’s return to television is imminent and could happen as early as this week or at Elimination Chamber in Toronto this weekend.

