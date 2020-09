WWE superstar Randy Orton has announced the launch of his new SLTHR apparel line on Instagram. The Viper had been teasing an upcoming project on his social media platforms all week. He writes, “HERE’S WHAT YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!!! FOLLOW @SLTHRSHOP AND COMMENT 🐍 ON THE LAST PHOTO FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN THE COLLECTION!”

Orton’s previous posts can be found below.