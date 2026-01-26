Seth Rollins remains on the sidelines as he continues to recover from surgery, and despite some fan skepticism, the former world champion says there’s no surprise comeback planned for the Royal Rumble.

Rollins has been out of action after undergoing surgery for a torn rotator cuff. Given his infamous “fake” knee injury angle over the summer, some fans have questioned whether this latest setback is legitimate.

With the Royal Rumble set for Saturday, and the match’s long history of unexpected returns, Rollins was asked directly about the possibility of making a surprise appearance.

He made it clear that fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

“Pump the brakes on me participating in the Royal Rumble,” he said on ESPN First Take. “I’m not there yet. I just got my rotator cuff done in October. I have a couple months left to go. I wish I could get myself in there, but that’s not going to be the case.”

Rollins doubled down on that stance, removing any remaining doubt about his status for the event.

“I’ll give it away,” he continued. “I’m not going to be at the Rumble. I just can’t. I would love to be in there and dump all those dudes over the top rope and punch my card to WrestleMania, but the doctors are not going to let it happen this time around, unfortunately.”

No Rumble surprise this time.

At least not from WWE’s resident “Visionary” and “Revolutionary.”

WWE Royal Rumble takes place this weekend on January 31, 2026, live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

