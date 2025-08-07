Logan Paul released a new vlog capturing his eventful week at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

At WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One), Paul teamed up with Drew McIntyre to score a victory over Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.

In the behind-the-scenes footage, Paul demanded more high-profile opponents. He said,

“Let’s f**ing go, bro. The great purge of 2025. It’s my era, and I’m not letting that sh*t slide again, I swear to God. Yo, Triple H, wherever you are — even if you’re standing right next to me — I don’t give a damn. Send all the celebrities, all the influencers. I don’t care. I’ll wipe them all out.”

Paul also revealed that he sustained broken ribs during the match. This came after he hit a Frog Splash off the top rope that sent Jelly Roll crashing through a table.

Actor and former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista is reportedly closing in on his next major film role.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Bautista is in final negotiations to portray the villain in Amazon MGM’s upcoming Highlander remake, joining an already high-profile cast led by Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe.

The action-fantasy reboot, currently in development under the Amazon MGM’s United Artists banner, is set for a theatrical release. Chad Stahelski (John Wick) is directing the project from a screenplay by Michael Finch. Production is expected to begin in late September, with filming locations set in the UK and Hong Kong.

The original Highlander, released in 1986, starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, an immortal Scottish warrior battling others like him in a centuries-spanning conflict that ends only when all but one are dead—by beheading. Sean Connery co-starred as MacLeod’s mentor Ramirez, while Clancy Brown portrayed the film’s iconic antagonist, The Kurgan. The cult classic spawned multiple sequels and a popular TV series.

In the remake, Cavill will take on the role of MacLeod, with Crowe stepping into the role of Ramirez. Marisa Abela is also confirmed for a leading role. Bautista is reportedly being eyed to play The Kurgan, suggesting the remake will retain the original film’s core dynamic.

Interestingly, Bautista had previously been linked to The Kurgan role back in 2015, when a different version of the remake was in development with director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan for Summit Entertainment, though that iteration never moved forward.

Bautista has found success in past Amazon projects, including My Spy and its sequel My Spy: The Eternal City, as well as the action-comedy The Wrecking Crew, where he starred opposite Jason Momoa.

In addition to Highlander, THR reports that Bautista is also in talks to join the cast of Amazon MGM’s Road House sequel, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, who will reprise his role as Dalton. That film is being penned by Will Beall.

The Highlander remake is being produced by Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt, along with Neal H. Moritz for Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.

Added to the Saturday, August 16 AAA TripleMania card is a triple threat match featuring AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Lady Flammer taking on Natalya and Fabe Apache.

This bout joins the previously announced matches for the event, which will stream live on WWE’s YouTube channel from Mexico City:

* AAA Mega Champion Hiko del Vikingo vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano.

* The Judgment Day vs. Mr. Iguana & Nino Hamburguesa & Lola Vice.