The shocking moments continued in hour two of WWE Raw on Monday night.

WWE Raw kicked off with an explosive first hour, which included a special appearance by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, as well as a big announcement from John Cena and the shocking impromptu Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio bout which saw Cena win and capture the WWE Intercontinental title and join the Grand Slam Champion club in WWE.

In the second hour, however, the shocking moments continued.

Following a successful title defense against one-half of The Judgment Day women’s duo of Raquel Rodriguez, “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer was joined in the ring by WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella for a post-match celebration.

Unfortunately for Vaquer, however, she was betrayed.

Without being provoked and with no explanation, the women’s wrestling legend Nikki Bella shockingly turned heel, attacking Vaquer out of the clear blue.

Bella blasted Vaquer with the WWE Women’s World Championship title belt and left her laid out in the middle of the ring. Bella then hoisted the WWE Women’s World title high in the air and gave it a long, hard look.

Although nothing was said in that particular moment, the message is clear.

Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer aren’t friends anymore.

And Nikki Bella is coming for Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE Women’s World Championship.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 11/10/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Backstage Update On Expected Return Timeline For Injured WWE Main Roster Superstar