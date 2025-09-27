WWE SmackDown featured the surprise return of a top WWE Superstar.

One who is all gas and no brakes.

Yadadamean?

During the September 26 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, Drew McIntyre came to the ring to vent his frustrations on the microphone regarding the referee’s involvement in the closing moments of his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN this past weekend.

After being verbally dressed down by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, “The Scottish Psychopath” received much of the same compassionless reaction from the second man to confront him during the segment.

That man was none other than Jacob Fatu.

“The Samoan Werewolf” made his surprise return to the blue brand after Aldis finished up on the microphone, heading directly to the ring where he told McIntyre that he talks too much and is doing “too much b*tching.”

After being met with a Glasgow Kiss in response by McIntyre, Fatu laid out the fellow top WWE Superstar with a super kick. The segment ended with Fatu standing over McIntyre (see below).