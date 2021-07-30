Seth Rollins says he misses Brock Lesnar.

Thursday marked two years since Lesnar hit Rollins with a F5 on RAW, in the build-up to their SummerSlam match, which saw Rollins defeat Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title.

“I miss Brock,” Rollins wrote in response to the tweet.

SummerSlam 2019 was the last time Lesnar and Rollins faced off in singles action. Lesnar had defeated Rollins for the Universal Title at Extreme Rules 2019 the month before their SummerSlam match, using his Money In the Bank briefcase to cash-in on Rollins. The cash-in came after Rollins teamed with then-RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to defeat Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Last Chance Winners Take All Extreme Rules bout.

Lesnar has been rumored for a WWE return in 2021 but nothing is confirmed, and he is no longer expected for SummerSlam. Rollins is scheduled to face WWE Hall of Famer Edge at SummerSlam.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the related tweets below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.