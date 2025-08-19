Karrion Kross and Scarlett officially left WWE on August 10 when their contracts expired and were not renewed.

The duo had previously been released in November 2021 before returning in August 2022, shortly after Triple H assumed creative control following Vince McMahon’s resignation amid hush money allegations. Their comeback deal was made directly with Triple H.

Appearing on a recent edition of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Kross revealed that he has not spoken with Triple H since his departure earlier this month. He said,

“No. I had a conversation with him earlier in the year about all of this. They put a point man in between us to handle communication. Now, that point man is responsible for all dialogue. He knows I want to talk, he knows what I want to do — he knows.”

When asked if he was tempted to text Triple H directly, Kross stated, “I don’t know what I would even send him. That guy they put in front of him tells me everything is coming from them. I’ve made it clear I want to keep communication open. It’s a very weird situation. I’ve conveyed everything. Everyone just needs to stop being weird.”

Speaking of Karrion Kross, he has already lined up his first match since leaving WWE.

WrestlePro has announced that Kross, once again competing under the name Killer Kross, will be in action on September 21. His opponent has yet to be revealed. He’ll be joined by Scarlett, and the event itself is being billed as “Killer Smokeshow” in tribute to the duo.

And finally, LA Knight is now officially part of the WWE RAW roster.

The WWE website lists Knight as a RAW Superstar, confirming his move. While he’s been featured on RAW for months to continue his rivalry with Seth Rollins and The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed), WWE has not explained why the brand shift took place. The company’s official transfer window closed at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Knight will challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris, where he faces reigning champion Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Jey Uso in a four-way match.