CM Punk is in the house at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Drew McIntyre is not.

PWInsider.com is reporting that “The Scottish Warrior” is not backstage at the show venue for this week’s WWE on USA Network red brand prime time program.

McIntyre is reportedly not at the show, strictly because of a creative decision, and his Hell In A Cell storyline heading into WWE Bad Blood 2024 will be continued by Punk tonight, the same way he did so without Punk last week.

As noted, Jackie Redmond, who is on vacation right now, is not going to be at tonight’s show either.

