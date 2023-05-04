Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now booked for WWE Money In the Bank.

Reigns was not originally featured on promotional material for Money In the Bank, but he was added just this week.

Reigns is advertised for Money In the Bank along with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Reigns is not scheduled for WWE Backlash this coming weekend, but he is scheduled for WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27.

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 from The O2 Arena in London, England.

