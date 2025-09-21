‘Main Event’ Jey Uso had a tough night in the office on Saturday.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion reunited with Jimmy Uso, as The Usos squared off against The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at the inaugural WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN premium live event on Saturday, September 20, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

Near the closing moments of the match, Uso hit Reed with a chair, which were legal in the bout thanks to the late-added special guest referee LA Knight. The chair bounced back, however, and blasted Uso in his own face, causing him to be busted open hardway.

Uso was profusely bleeding as a result, and after the match, was helped to the back with a towel being held over his face due to the excessive blood flowing from his dome.

In an update, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that Jey Uso has been placed in WWE’s concussion protocol as a result of the injury.

“Jey busted himself open,” Alvarez stated. “He hit Bron with the chair and it bounced off Bron’s back and split him six ways from Sunday. He’s in concussion protocol, which is a requirement after any injury like this.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the injury status of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso continue to surface.