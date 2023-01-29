Rey Mysterio may have suffered an injury on last night’s WWE SmackDown.

Mysterio missed his scheduled meet & greet in San Antonio this morning, and was replaced by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. This was a last minute change that was booked after last night’s SmackDown ended, according to PWInsider.

Word going around earlier today was that Mysterio may have been banged up during his win over Karrion Kross on last night’s SmackDown. Sources later said that Rey was “dinged up but OK” after the match.

There’s no word yet on what this means for Rey’s status for the Royal Rumble, but as of this writing he is still listed for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

UPDATE: Word from The Rumble is that Rey is cleared to perform. He was removed from the signing to give him some extra rest, but he will be in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Rey is expected to do an angle with son Dominik to set up a WrestleMania 39 maatch tonight

