Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso is dealing with a potential injury.

Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event from Saudi Arabia saw The Usos retain their titles over Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes. They later fought with Jake Paul and Logan Paul during the main event.

Michael Cole noted on commentary that Jey believes he suffered a broken wrist while on the WWE tour of Europe this past week.

Cole noted that Jey is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, and an update should be available at that point.

As noted, The Usos will defend against The New Day on Friday’s SmackDown from Indianapolis. If The Usos retain, they are set to break The New Day’s record as the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

