It looks like Drew McIntyre could be inching closer to a WWE return.

“The Scottish Warrior” is currently being advertised for this week’s episode of SmackDown at WWE.com, fueling speculation that his hiatus from television may be nearing an end.

McIntyre is also prominently featured on promotional material for the May 29 edition of SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain, the final WWE stop before the Clash in Italy premium live event on May 31 at Inalpi Arena in Turin.

His last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania, where he was defeated by Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match. Following the victory, Fatu shifted his focus toward Roman Reigns and the World Heavyweight Championship heading into Backlash. The two are now set to collide again at Clash in Italy later this month.

McIntyre had reportedly been away from WWE programming while filming the upcoming ‘Highlander’ reboot, which is currently slated for release in 2027.

Still, WWE using McIntyre in advertising for upcoming international SmackDown events has naturally sparked speculation that he could return in time for the Italy premium live event weekend.

For now, though, nothing has been officially confirmed.

As always with WWE promotional material, appearances remain subject to change.

Thus far, the only match advertised for tonight’s SmackDown is Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.