WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has promised an epic WWE Raw for tonight.

He’s gonna have to do it without any help from “The Man.”

Heading into the post-WWE Survivor Series: WarGames episode of WWE Raw at the Dessert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this evening at 8/7c on Netflix, former WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is refusing to appear on the show.

At least that’s what she’s saying on social media ahead of the December 1 episode.

“Effective immediately, I, Becky Lynch — the Greatest of All Time (not just me saying it) — will boycott Monday Night Raw until my demands are met,” Lynch wrote via X this evening.

She then went on to state what those demands are.

“My title is returned to me (side plates included), Carr is suspended, and an apology is issued,” she continued. “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Advertised for tonight’s WWE Raw is The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenging AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag-Team Championships, as well as Solo Sikoa vs. Gunther and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. LA Knight in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.