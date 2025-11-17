A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion returns to the squared circle tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw show at 8/7c on Netflix from world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, “The Ring General” GUNTHER surfaced via social media to comment on his highly-anticipated return.

As noted, GUNTHER will return to take on WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans in a match as part of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s final-ever opponent in WWE at his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

“The Ring General is back on duty to raise the quality in WWE,” GUNTHER stated. “I’ve had a bit of a break, fixed my nose and now I’m here in the beautiful Switzerland at the airport in Zurich, I’m about to head to New York City.”

GUNTHER continued, “There couldn’t be better timing to come back and participate in the tournament that will determine John Cena’s final opponent at the Madison Square Garden in one of my absolute favorite arenas. I’m looking forward to it, I’m back again.”

“The Ring General” GUNTHER last appeared in the ring at the WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event back on August 2, losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk, who himself lost the title moments later when Seth Rollins revealed he was faking an injury and cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase.

Also scheduled for tonight’s WWE Raw at MSG in NYC is Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Solo Sikoa vs. TBA in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, as well as an opening segment featuring WWE Intercontinental Champion John Cena.

