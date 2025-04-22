Another member of Solo Sikoa’s version of The Bloodline is reportedly dealing with an injury.

Tama Tonga, who was last seen during the April 18th episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, has reportedly suffered an injury that could require surgery. The angle that aired saw LA Knight slam Tonga’s hand in a car door — a spot that was reportedly used to write him off television while he recovers.

According to a report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, backed by PWN’s Cody Whoades, Tonga is currently sidelined with an undisclosed injury. At this time, there is no confirmed timetable for his return to action.

Tama’s brother and tag team partner, Tonga Loa, has also been out of action since WWE Survivor Series 2024, where he sustained an injury during the WarGames main event.

We’ll keep you updated as more details on Tama Tonga’s condition become available.

Tama Tonga is set to miss some time due to injury that appears could require surgery. Wishing him a yeyeyeyeye speedy recovery — CodyWhoadesPWN (@CodyWhoadesPWN) April 22, 2025

(H/T to Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net & Cody Whoades of PWN)