A big WWE return took place on Sunday night in Atlanta, GA.

During the first-ever WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event show on September 6, 2026, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, “Big” Bronson Reed made his return to WWE programming after a lengthy injury hiatus.

The return came during the highly anticipated singles match between Bron Breakker and Oba Femi. The physical showdown featured interference from several outside parties late in the match, including Austin Theory and Logan Paul.

After Femi fought off the interference and appeared to have things under control, Reed suddenly hit the ring and attacked him from behind with a steel chair. The interference resulted in the referee calling for the bell and awarding Femi the victory via disqualification.

Reed wasn’t finished.

After the match, Reed delivered a Tsunami to Femi before Breakker followed with a spear. The two continued the assault, alternating additional Spears and Tsunamis before leaving Femi laid out in the ring.

The appearance marked Reed’s return to WWE television following an extended absence.

Later in the show, Cathy Kelley attempted to get comments from Paul Heyman regarding what had just transpired. Heyman said he had plenty to say before receiving a phone call and walking away.

As previously reported, Reed had been expected to return to WWE programming in September.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results 9/6/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.