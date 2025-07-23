Drew McIntyre has built a reputation for trolling his fellow WWE Superstars online, often with posts that quickly go viral. According to Drew, the only real competition he has in that space is Rhea Ripley.

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, Logan praised McIntyre’s social media presence, joking that even he tries to stay out of Drew’s crosshairs. McIntyre responded with,

“I’m here to take everybody out. It’s amazing to watch it grow. Social media is unbelievably powerful. I learned that especially over the last couple years outside WWE. From an engagement standpoint, I’m near the top — only behind Rhea Ripley’s ass. I’ve seen the numbers. That’s just facts.”

While Drew’s cheeky comment was clearly made in jest, some fans felt it crossed a line. Ripley later addressed the situation, defending her colleague. She wrote,

“Guys… I understand. But it really wasn’t malicious.”

Guys… I understand. But it really wasn’t malicious. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 23, 2025

WWE NXT North American Champion Ethan Page made waves on this week’s episode of NXT on The CW Network. Page discarded the traditional North American Title and unveiled a Canadian-themed version of the championship.

He then began singing the Canadian national anthem, only to be interrupted by TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella.

Marella, also a proud Canadian, addressed Page’s anti-American comments, making it clear that Page doesn’t speak for all Canadians. He revealed that after discussions with NXT General Manager Ava, it was decided that Page will defend his title against Marella on next week’s episode of NXT.

The match will mark Marella’s first in WWE since his surprise appearance as ‘Santina Marella’ in the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble.

Blake Monroe scored a big win in her WWE NXT TV singles debut on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, defeating Wren Sinclair with a devastating Butterfly DDT — a move made famous by the likes of Mick Foley, Jon Moxley, and Cora Jade. Monroe, previously known as Mariah May in AEW, looked dominant in her first solo outing.

But Monroe’s night didn’t end with a victory. Ever since she betrayed Jordynne Grace at WWE Evolution 2, costing her a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship, tensions between the two have been building. Although Ava had barred Grace from the arena, the TNA star stormed through the crowd and blindsided Monroe with a surprise attack. Monroe, however, quickly turned the tables, dropping Grace with a vicious DDT onto a steel chair.

Monroe had previously appeared on WWE television at NXT: The Great American Bash, where she and Grace teamed up to defeat Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley.