Jade Cargill has been absent from TV for several weeks, with conflicting reports emerging regarding the reason for her time away. WWE wrote her off storylines with an injury angle, but some sources claim she was genuinely injured, while others maintain she is perfectly fine and was removed to build anticipation for a major return ahead of WrestleMania 41.

According to one source, Cargill arrived in Orlando today and was spotted working out at WWE’s Performance Center. She is expected to stay there for a few more days. The site speculates that these workouts are likely preparation for her “big return” during WrestleMania season, as it’s common for talents to visit the Performance Center before making their comeback on TV.

The mystery surrounding Cargill’s on-camera attacker is expected to play a major role in her next storyline. The report mentions two internal pitches for who the attacker could be. The angle involving Cargill’s attack and Naomi’s subsequent involvement is believed to set up a shift in the women’s tag team titles, allowing WWE creative to have the titles change hands without either Bianca Belair or Cargill suffering a loss, keeping both women strong as they potentially head into a feud for WrestleMania.

During her time off, Cargill has been vacationing in Hawaii with her family and working on various non-WWE projects.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)