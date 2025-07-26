Chelsea Green is taking a break from social media.

Taking to Twitter, Green revealed that she’s been receiving death threats in recent days. She wrote,

“I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts.

Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit.

Love my PatriHOTS! 🫡♥️

xo president chels”

Shane McMahon took to Twitter on Friday to retweet his father’s message regarding the death of Hulk Hogan. He captioned his tweet with the following,

“My dad could not have been more eloquent about what he wrote about the Hulkster. What a deep loss for us all. Hulk’s legacy is truly immortal. Thank you Terry for everything that you did for both the McMahon and WWE family. We will all miss you. God speed Brother.”

My dad could not have been more eloquent about what he wrote about the Hulkster. What a deep loss for us all. Hulk’s legacy is truly immortal. Thank you Terry for everything that you did for both the McMahon and WWE family. We will all miss you. God speed Brother. https://t.co/ahbiUcgg44 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) July 26, 2025

And finally you can check out the updated WWE SummerSlam 2025 lineup below:

* Undisputed WWE Championship – Street Fight: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

* Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship – No DQ, No Countouts – If Becky wins, Lyra can never challenge for the title again: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair

* WWE United States Championship – Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Tag Team Championships – Tables, Ladders, and Chairs: The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) (c) vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

* Cardi B hosts.