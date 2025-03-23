Next week’s WWE Raw show comes live from Glasgow, Scotland on Netflix.

And it’s expected to be a big one.

As the road to WrestleMania 41 continues through the overseas markets, WWE will make their next stop at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

In addition to John Cena and Cody Rhodes being under the same roof once again, also advertised is Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, “Main Event” Jey Uso and a mystery partner will battle A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, plus CM Punk will speak live.

But that’s not all!

Heading into Monday’s show, “The Scottish Psychopath” himself is teasing a return to his homeland on the weekly red brand program.

“Let’s just say I’ve been shouting about it,” McIntyre told The Daily Star. “You never know what’s going to happen in WWE but I’ve not been quiet about it for the past few months so we’ll see.”

McIntyre continued, “And keep our fingers and toes crossed because I promise you, the right people have been getting shouted at by me.”

Make sure to join us here on Monday afternoon at 4/3c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Glasgow, Scotland.