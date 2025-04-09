On this week’s episode of NXT, Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer announced that she will defend her title in a four-way match at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 19. She chose Jaida Parker, Jordynne Grace, and a returning Giulia as her opponents, following a chaotic episode that saw her brawling with Grace and Parker after their match was thrown out, and then being ambushed by Giulia.

Sol Ruca and Izzi Dame have earned spots in the upcoming Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver to crown the new NXT North American Women’s Champion.

Ruca secured her spot by defeating Jazmyn Nyx with her signature move, the Sol Snatcher.

Later, Dame punched her ticket by beating Wren Sinclair using a move reminiscent of D’Lo Brown’s Sky High.

It was also confirmed that there will be no last-chance qualifiers, meaning previously eliminated competitors like Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend won’t get another shot.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, current WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) made a guest appearance as part of an ongoing trend of main roster teams mentoring younger talent.

They offered a quick but impactful piece of advice to Hank Walker & Tank Ledger – “Be who you are.”

“BE WHO YOU ARE!” The Street Profits just gave one hell of a pump-up speech to @HankWalker_WWE and @TankLedgerWWE ahead of next week’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match! 🙌#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dUKU46EL1c — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2025

Damian Priest will host Slayer’s only U.S. concert of 2025 on September 20 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The event highlights Priest’s deep connection to the band — his “South of Heaven” finisher is named after a Slayer song, and guitarist Kerry King contributed to his entrance theme, “Rise For The Night.”

Darkstate (Cutler James, Dion Lennox, and Saquon Shugars) picked up their first win as a group on WWE NXT TV, defeating Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Je’Von Evans. The opposing trio, set to clash for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver, couldn’t work together, leading to a breakdown between Williams and Femi. Their infighting left Evans vulnerable, allowing Darkstate to capitalize. Saquon Shugars secured the pinfall after the group hit their signature powerbomb combo followed by his top-rope finisher.

Following the match, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo issued a challenge to Darkstate on behalf of the Tony D’Angelo family — for a fight in the parking lot.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* WWE North American Championship #1 Contenders Match: Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee vs. Lexis King

* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Gauntlet Match: Briggs & Inamura vs. No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Hank & Tank vs. The Culling vs. Tyson DuPont & Tyriek Igwe

* Parking Lot Fight: Darkstate (Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars) and The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino)

* More NXT Women’s North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers.