WWE returns to “The Mecca” of pro wrestling next week.

WWE Monday Night Raw is live from the world-famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York next week on November 17, 2025.

During this week’s episode of WWE Raw, the first two matches in “The Last Time Is Now” designed to determine John Cena’s final-ever opponent for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 took place.

In the first of two tourney tilts, Rusev defeated Damian Priest to advance. Later in the show, Sheamus bested Shinsuke Nakamura to earn his spot in the second round of the prestigious tournament.

Before the end of Monday night’s show, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce appeared backstage in front of the giant tumbler to make another announcement regarding “The Last Time Is Now” tournament.

He drew the next four names for the next two first-round matches in the tourney, which will go down next Monday night on the 11/17 episode of WWE Raw at MSG.

In the first of two new tourney tilts confirmed on the 11/10 show this week, WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans was announced to take on the returning former WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” Gunther, who will be making his long-awaited return to WWE.

Additionally, it was announced that Solo Sikoa will be in the other first-round tourney match on the 11/17 red brand show, however after drawing the name for his opponent, Adam Pearce decided to keep it a secret, informing the viewing audience that they will find out live on WWE Raw next week.

