WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is contemplating a bold change to his appearance — a throwback to his childhood look.

On a recent episode of “Break It Down” on WWE’s YouTube channel, Dominik revealed he’s thinking about going back to being a blond. Reflecting on his younger years, he said:

“I’ve been thinking about bleaching my hair again fully. Because in my head, I think I’d look cool, but also like, insane, if I just bleached my whole head. Beach blond, exactly like this, but leave my moustache just dark. I think it’d be a hell of an action figure.”

Dominik’s bleach-blond hair was a memorable part of his appearance in 2005, during the iconic Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero storyline. That year’s SummerSlam featured Rey defeating Guerrero in a ladder match to gain custody of a young Dominik.

Nearly 20 years later, Dominik has yet to be officially announced for a match at this year’s SummerSlam, though there’s speculation he may face AJ Styles at the event.

Shawn Michaels was particularly impressed by AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo during the recent WWE x AAA Worlds Collide crossover event.

Speaking on the Wrestle Binge podcast, AAA star Mr. Iguana shared that Michaels was watching from Gorilla Position and was visibly amazed by Vikingo’s performance. He said,

“When I was at Worlds Collide, watching in Gorilla, Shawn Michaels was there too — just completely impressed. We were all saying, ‘Vikingo’s about to do something crazy.’ And sure enough, he did. He always blows our minds. Every match, he pulls off something new that shocks us.”

Vikingo headlined the historic event, successfully defending the AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable in the main event of WWE’s first collaboration with AAA.

Mr. Iguana also drew attention for his involvement at Worlds Collide, going viral over the weekend and making an appearance at WWE Money in the Bank.

Reports indicate that WWE is interested in doing more with Mr. Iguana in the future, though he has yet to debut on RAW or SmackDown.